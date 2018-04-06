JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer has surrendered to authorities after being indicted for stealing nearly $4,000 from his own police department.

Attorney General Jim Hood says West Point Police Officer Shaun T. Keller turned himself in Thursday. He was processed into the Clay County jail. Bond was set at $10,000. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney.

A Clay County grand jury indicted the 41-year-old on one count of embezzlement for taking $3,904 in funds that were being held in evidence or for potential forfeiture by the West Point Police Department.

If convicted, Keller faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

Police Chief Avery Cook was not immediately available Friday to comment on Keller’s employment status or history with the department.

___

This story has been corrected to fix police chief’s name.