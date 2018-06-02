CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — While Gov. Chris Sununu’s legislative agenda has suffered some significant defeats this year, about two-thirds of the bills he publicly promoted at the outset of this year’s session made it to his desk.

The Republican released a legislative agenda in January listing 20 bills divided into five categories, including regulatory reform, the opioid crisis and education. Thirteen of them passed, four were killed and three were held for further study.

But Sununu also championed several other measures that weren’t on his January list. They include a constitutional bill of rights for crime victims and a school voucher bill. Those failed despite Republican majorities in the Legislature.

Sununu says, “You can’t win ’em all, but we’ve won a lot.”