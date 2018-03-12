TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers filed more than 3,200 bills for the 2108 legislative session and only about 200 passed both chambers of the Legislature before it adjourned its annual session on Sunday. The following is a look at some of the bills that succeeded and some of those that died:

___

WINNERS:

— An expansive school safety bill in response to the school shootings in Parkland. It creates new restrictions on rifle sales, allows teachers in some cases to carry guns and provides new mental health programs.

— An $89 million budget

— Prescription limits on opioids and money for addiction treatment.

— The nation’s first school voucher program for children who are bullied.

— Tax cuts totaling nearly $170 million, including sales tax holidays for back to school items and hurricane supplies and decreases on commercial rent and airline fuel taxes.

— A ban on marriage of anyone under the age of 17.

— More money for the state’s Bright Futures scholarship program.

— A proposed constitutional amendment asking voters to require a two-thirds vote before the Legislature can raise taxes or fees.

— A request to Congress to approve letting Florida remain in daylight saving time all year.

— A slavery memorial to be built on the Capitol grounds.

— Replacing a state of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith with one of educator Mary McLeod Bethune in the U.S. Capitol’s statuary hall.

— Expanding first responder workers compensation coverage to include post-traumatic stress disorder.

— A bill to make threats of mass shootings and terrorist attacks a second-degree felony.

— A requirement that assisted living facilities and nursing homes have generators to run air conditioning in the event of a power outage.

— Beginning the 2020 legislative session in January instead of March.

— Doubling the maximum amount of payday loans from $500 to $1,000.

— Placing the state motto “In God We Trust” in a prominent place in every public school and school district building.

— Designating the Cracker Cattle as the official state cattle.

— A House resolution declaring pornography a health risk.

___

LOSERS:

— A ban on assault rifles and large capacity magazines.

— A bill to prevent and punish sexual harassment in state government.

— Gambling bills that would have allowed the Seminole tribe to add craps tables and roulette to their casinos and to make clear that fantasy sports are legal.

— A ban on texting and driving.

— A crackdown on cities and counties that don’t comply with federal immigration efforts.

— A bill to let victims of human trafficking sue hotels that turn a blind eye to the illegal activity.

— A fracking ban.

— A red light camera ban.

— A ban on steroid use in greyhound racing.

— A ban on a second trimester abortion procedure that would have prohibited a physician from using forceps and other instruments to remove the fetus from the womb.

— Specialty plates touting Auburn University and the University of Georgia.

— A Senate resolution declaring pornography a health risk.

— Removing the birthdays of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and Confederate President Jefferson Davis from a list of legal holidays.

— Requiring emergency officials to include a qualified sign language interpreter at televised hurricane briefings.

— Prohibiting the governor and Cabinet members from raising political money while the Legislature is in session.