The mystery surrounding the South Carolina legal dynasty at the heart of the unsolved double homicide of a mother and her son took another turn this week, when police revealed that Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh, the surviving patriarch, allegedly hired a hit man to shoot him dead.

Police said Murdaugh confessed on Monday to “the scheme of having [a hit man] murder him for the purpose of his son collecting a life insurance policy.” Murdaugh had hoped that his surviving son would receive $10 million after his death, according to an affidavit.

But the plan went awry, and Murdaugh survived. He called 911 after the bullet grazed his head on Sept. 4, telling police he had been changing a tire on the side of the road when an unknown gunman fired at him from a truck.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Curtis Edward Smith, 61, of Walterboro, S.C., on Tuesday and charged him with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. Smith was jailed at the Colleton County Detention Center, police said.

“Mr. Smith admitted to being present during the shooting of Mr. Murdaugh and to disposing of the firearm afterwards,” police said in an affidavit.

According to court records, Murdaugh had represented Smith in a 2013 speeding case, the Associated Press reported. Police said Murdaugh provided the gun that Smith used in the Sept. 4 shooting.

Advertising

A lawyer for Murdaugh did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post. Court records do not list an attorney for Smith.

A series of tragic events involving the Murdaugh family began on Feb. 24, 2019, when Alex Murdaugh’s teen son Paul allegedly slammed a boat carrying five friends into a piling near a bridge over Archers Creek. One of the passengers, 19-year-old Mallory Beach, disappeared below the water in the chaos of the crash and was found dead a week later.

Paul Murdaugh faced three felony charges, including boating under the influence causing death, but a trial was never scheduled.

Three generations of Murdaugh men had served as elected prosecutors in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region for 87 consecutive years. The family’s ties to the law enforcement community spurred concerns that the case against Paul Murdaugh had been mishandled. His family said Paul received online death threats after the wreck.

On June 7, Alex Murdaugh said he found his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and Paul shot dead outside their home in Islandton, S.C. Police have not yet made any arrests or named any suspects in connection with the deaths.

Earlier this month, Alex Murdaugh stepped down from the law firm where he was a partner amid allegations that money had gone missing. A day later, Smith allegedly shot Murdaugh.

Advertising

As Murdaugh drove along Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville, S.C., on Sept. 4, the hired gunman followed close on his trail, according to investigators.

Eventually, police said Murdaugh pulled over, and Smith fired a shot that grazed the attorney’s head, leaving him with a nonfatal wound. Smith drove away from the scene of the shooting and disposed of the gun, police said.

Murdaugh then called 911 and received medical treatment at a nearby hospital before checking into rehab for an unspecified “dependency” issue last week.

“I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues,” Murdaugh said in a statement shared with The Post last week. “I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.”

SLED announced on Monday that the agency had opened an investigation into the “misappropriated funds” that Murdaugh allegedly took from the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick, where he was a partner. By Tuesday, police had arrested Smith and allegedly obtained a confession from Murdaugh admitting to the insurance fraud plot.

Additional charges in the case are expected, officials said on Tuesday.

“I continue to urge the public to be patient and let this investigation take its course,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said in a statement. “Investigative decisions we make throughout this case and any potentially related case must ultimately withstand the scrutiny of the criminal justice process.”