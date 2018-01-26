PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A kangaroo named Paul has become the oldest male tree kangaroo in the country.
Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence says the Matschie’s tree kangaroo turned 23 years, three months and four days old on Friday.
The zoo says it knows of no other male tree kangaroo to reach this age anywhere.
Paul has good genes. His mother lived to age 27 at the zoo in Miami.
To celebrate, Paul may get extra sweet potatoes, his favorite.
Paul retired two years ago so he’s kept in a habitat that’s closed to the public.
The zoo says Matschie’s tree kangaroos are native to Papua New Guinea and live to about 8 years old in the wild or 14 years old in captivity.