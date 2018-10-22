WEST SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — It wasn’t a cat in a tree, but a dog in a heating duct that took firefighters to a home in Virginia.
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department arrived Friday night to find the small dog trapped in the HVAC system.
Video shows firefighter Mark Williams cutting a hole in the basement ceiling to retrieve the dog.
The department says it was a “happy and pawsitive outcome fur all!”
