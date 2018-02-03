BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island high school is cracking down on tardiness by locking its doors promptly at the start of the school day.
The move at Barrington High has angered parents who complain their children have been forced to get buzzed in at the main entrance, a process that has led to long lines and even later arrivals to class.
But Supt. Michael Messore says the decision to lock all side doors at 7:40 a.m. comes after numerous appeals for punctuality. He says its important students be on time so learning isn’t disrupted.
Parents say students have long had an unwritten, 10-minute grace period to get to class after the starting bell. School officials Friday say the policy appears to be working: they saw far fewer stragglers by Friday.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000