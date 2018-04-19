CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia can start going to the polls next week to cast ballots in the May 8 primary.

Early voting in West Virginia starts April 25 and runs through May 5. The midterm elections include determining party nominees for the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House and the Legislature.

Democrat Joe Manchin is seeking a second full six-year term in the Senate. He faces a primary challenge from Paula Jean Swearengin of Coal City.

The Republican Senate primary has six candidates, including 3rd District Congressman Evan Jenkins, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship.

In the U.S. House, four Democrats and seven Republicans are running for the seat being vacated by Jenkins.

Republican Congressmen David McKinley and Alex Mooney are unopposed in the primary.