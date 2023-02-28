More than 30 countries have provided military equipment to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. The U.S. and other NATO countries recently committed to shipping a broad package of heavy weapons to Ukraine, signaling that the war with Russia is expected to escalate this spring.

Ukraine and Russia have used some of the same models of military equipment, due to both countries being part of the Soviet Union from 1922 to 1991.

During World War II, the USSR produced military vehicles on a massive scale to fight Nazi Germany. From 1945 to 1990, the USSR continued to develop, manufacture and export military vehicles and weapons.

In 1991, the USSR broke apart. Most of the ex-Soviet republics still have old or modified models of the same military vehicles.

The following guide explains the types of vehicles being used by both Russia and Ukraine. It also shows some of the vehicles NATO countries are sending to Ukraine to replace equipment lost in fighting Russia’s invading forces.

Main battle tanks (MBTs)

MBTs are armored combat vehicles that move on metal tracks and are armed with a main gun carried by an enclosed turret that can rotate 360 degrees. MBTs are heavily armored to protect the crew inside. They are used in direct combat against enemy armored vehicles and fortified positions like bunkers, trenches or artillery bases.

Examples of MBTs used by Russia and Ukraine:

Number of MBTs lost by Russia and Ukraine (as of Dec. 21, 2022)

Oryx’s data only includes equipment losses that have been verified by available photo and video evidence. Numbers could be much higher.

Some of the MBTs being sent to Ukraine (as of Feb. 24):

Armored personnel carriers (APCs)

APCs transport troops and equipment into combat zones. They move on metal tracks or tires. Their main weapon is usually a heavy machine gun in a small, enclosed turret. Some variations are armed with either a 30-mm gun, grenade launcher or an antitank rocket launcher. Some APCs are amphibious, able to travel through water as well as on land.

APCs used by Russia and Ukraine:

Number of APCs lost by Russia and Ukraine (as of Dec. 21, 2022)

Some of the APCs being supplied to Ukraine (as of Feb. 24):

Number of MRAP vehicles lost by Russia and Ukraine (as of Dec. 21, 2022)

Some of the other troop-carrying vehicles being supplied to Ukraine (as of Feb. 24):

Infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs)

Similar to APCs. IFVs are designed to carry troops into combat and then provide them with direct-fire support. IFVs have either tires or articulated metal tracks and can be amphibious. They are also more heavily armed with larger guns, such as 30-mm and 100-mm cannons, and are better protected with thicker armor.

IFV used by Russian and Ukraine:

Number of IFVs lost by Russia and Ukraine (as of Dec. 21, 2022)

Some of the IFVs being sent to Ukraine (as of Feb. 24):

Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRSs)

These are mobile launching platforms that fire multiple rockets in quick succession. The number and type of rockets fired are dependent on the number of launch tubes. The launcher can be mounted on a wheeled vehicle (six or eight wheels) or on a tracked tank body like the TOS-1 variations.

MLRSs used by Russia and Ukraine:

Number of MRLSs lost by Russia and Ukraine (as of Dec. 21, 2022)

Some of the MLRSs being supplied to Ukraine (as of Feb. 24):

Self-propelled guns

These artillery weapons (howitzer or mortar) are mounted on an armored, motorized platform that moves on articulated metal tracks, or are mounted on to a six- or eight-wheeled heavy truck. The gun is enclosed in a turret and can fire explosive-filled shells over distances of 15 miles to 18 miles with rocket-assisted shells. Self-propelled guns (SPGs) are used to attack fortified positions such as trenches, bunkers, military bases and other buildings as well as armored vehicles hidden beneath trees or behind earthworks.

SPGs used by Russia and Ukraine:

Number of SPGs lost by Russia and Ukraine (as of Dec. 21, 2022)

Some of the SPGs being supplied to Ukraine (as of Feb. 24):

Tank-support fighting vehicle (TSFV)

Developed by Russia after it suffered huge losses of armored vehicles during the Soviet-Afghan war (1979-1989) and the first Russian-Chechen war (1994-1996), the TSFV is a multipurpose, armored and heavily armed vehicle with articulated metal tracks. The main purpose of the TSFV is to give fire support to armored vehicles and troops in urban areas. The TSFV can attack tanks, APCs and IFVs as well as supply anti-aircraft fire against helicopters and low-flying, low-speed aircraft. It is also used against troops in bunkers or fortified buildings.

