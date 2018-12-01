NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A groundbreaking beauty pageant for people with albinism has encouraged confidence and inclusion for people who remain the target of sometimes deadly stigma in Africa.
The first Mr. and Miss Albinism East Africa pageant on Friday night in Kenya’s capital saw participants from Tanzania and Uganda as well.
Elizabeth James of Tanzania says she was forced to change schools as a child when people, staring and pointing, started trailing her home.
She called for an end to the ignorance that drives some to kill people with albinism for their body parts or even dig up graves in the misguided belief that they will bring wealth and good fortune.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94 VIEW
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Back-to-back earthquakes shatter roads and windows in Alaska WATCH
- Southwest apologizes after gate agent reportedly mocked 5-year-old named Abcde
- Meet Knickers, the giant cow that is neither a cow nor a giant
“The threat has reduced greatly, but it’s still there,” she says.