Patrick Baker walked out of prison a free man in December 2019 after serving a fraction of the 19-year sentence he had received for pretending to be a U.S. Marshal, robbing a pregnant woman at gunpoint and killing her husband.

The beneficiary of a pardon from the outgoing Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, Baker could never again be charged in state court. The U.S. Constitution bars the government from trying someone for the same crime twice. Baker celebrated his newfound freedom by thanking the governor for his “courageous” pardon and declaring his innocence at a news conference.

“It was a wonderful surprise … a great early Christmas present,” he told reporters at the time. “I’m still kind of in disbelief.

“It’s kind of like a dream almost.”

But the protection against double jeopardy only applied to Kentucky’s state criminal justice system. Because of the “separate sovereigns doctrine” — a concept rooted in the fact that federal and state governments are different entities, each with its own legal code — U.S. prosecutors were free to go after Baker.

They did, and on Wednesday, a federal jury convicted Baker, 43, of committing first-degree murder during a drug-trafficking crime. After a two-week trial, jurors deliberated for roughly six hours and then delivered their guilty verdict.

U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom is scheduled to sentence Baker in December. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty, but Baker faces up to life in prison.

None of the three lawyers listed for Baker in court records responded to a request for comment from The Washington Post, but one of them, Louisville attorney Steve Romines, told the Courier-Journal his client would appeal. “We felt there was evidence that should have been admitted that was not,” he told the newspaper.

Both the state and federal cases stem from a May 9, 2014, incident when Baker, posing as a U.S. Marshal, broke into the home of 29-year-old Donald L. Mills Jr. and shot him to death. During the robbery, he also held Mills’s pregnant wife and their children at gunpoint as he ransacked their home for oxycodone pills.

Baker was arrested a week after the shooting. He was tried, convicted and sentenced more than three years later in late 2017. In 2018, the state Court of Appeals reviewed his case and unanimously ruled that the “evidence of Baker’s guilt was overwhelming.”

But Baker’s fortunes improved the following year. In November 2019, Bevin lost his bid for a second term to Democratic challenger Andy Beshear after a hard-fought campaign. More than 1.4 million ballots were cast in an election Beshear won by a little more than 5,000 votes.

Between electoral defeat on Nov. 5 and his last day in office five weeks later, Bevin issued hundreds of pardons — several of them controversial. Baker’s was especially so, given that his family had held a fundraiser for the governor, raising $21,500 for his campaign.

And Baker’s family had help pushing his case for a pardon. Months before Bevin left office, a prominent banker and one of the state’s largest Republican donors prodded the governor to pardon Baker, the Courier-Journal reports.

“I would like to renew my recommendation for him to receive a Gubernatorial Pardon,” the banker, Terry Forcht, wrote Bevin on June 4, 2019, according to the newspaper. “I continue to follow his story and feel he would be a good candidate. I know his family and still feel he has turned his life around.”

Forcht had hosted a reelection fundraiser for Bevin less than two months earlier, bringing in $33,150 to his campaign.

Bevin took fire from all sides for the pardon spree. The president of the state Senate, a fellow Republican, condemned Bevin’s actions as “a travesty and perversion of justice.” Mitch McConnell, who was U.S. Senate majority leader at the time and who remains one of the most powerful politicians in Kentucky, told reporters he didn’t approve of Bevin’s pardons.

“It seems to me it was completely inappropriate,” McConnell said.

Bevin defended the pardons by saying he issued them based on the merits after reviewing hundreds of pages of court transcripts and thousands of letters. His decisions had nothing to do with politics or money, he said.

After being released from prison, Baker held a news conference in Lexington on Dec. 17, 2019. His lawyers said they thought the Kentucky State Police botched the investigation into Mills’s death and that his actual killer had not been brought to justice, The Associated Press reported.

“I did not kill Donald Mills and my family did not pay for my release,” Baker said in a statement at the time.

Baker also addressed what a future outside of prison might look like, at least in the near term. He told reporters he did not have a job lined up because the pardon was a surprise, but he planned on searching for one after the New Year.

“I’m going to keep my options open right now,” he said, “and see where things go.”