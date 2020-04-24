A 16-year-old’s stepfather allegedly shot and killed him for disobeying Georgia’s shelter-in-place order to fight the novel coronavirus, police say.

Bernie Hargrove, 42, is in Fulton County Jail on a felony murder charge after allegedly shooting his teenage stepson Wednesday night, according to a statement of the incident provided by the Atlanta Police Department.

Hargrove and his stepson, De’onte Roberts, argued earlier that day about the teen staying home to comply with the state’s directive that seeks to reduce transmission of the virus among its citizens, the report says. Roberts refused Hargrove’s and his mother’s wishes and left, according to police.

When he returned to his two-bedroom, southwest Atlanta home, where his mother and younger sibling were present, Roberts kicked in a door, WSB-TV reported, which prompted a physical fight with his stepfather.

The altercation took a lethal turn when Roberts was shot in the chest multiple times, according to WSB-TV. He succumbed to his wounds at Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital, according to police.

Hargrove made his first court appearance Thursday, according to public records. He was denied bond, according to CNN.

His public defender didn’t respond to a request for comment.

If convicted, Hargrove could face life in prison or the death sentence.