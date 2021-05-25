A father and son smelled a foul odor coming from a dinosaur papier-mâché statue in a suburb of Barcelona on Saturday afternoon. A crack in the stegosaurus’s leg revealed a dead man inside, prompting the father to alert authorities.

The unidentified 39-year-old man found in the hollow leg of the dinosaur figure outside the Cubic Building in Santa Coloma de Gramenet had been reported missing just hours before his body was discovered, the Guardian newspaper reported.

A spokeswoman for the Mossos d’Esquadra, the local police, told the news outlet that no foul play is suspected in the case and that it appeared the man got inside the statue head first before getting stuck in the leg.

“It’s an accidental death; there was no violence,” she said. “It looks as though he was trying to retrieve a mobile phone, which he’d dropped.”

Authorities are awaiting autopsy reports to determine the cause of death, but the police spokeswoman told the Guardian that the man could have been inside the statue for a couple of days.

Firefighters pried open the dinosaur leg to retrieve the body after three teams were called to the scene, the BBC reported.

The statue, which was used to promote an old cinema, has been removed from its original location, the BBC reported.