The border between Belgium and France has been largely stable for 200 years.

That is until a Belgian farmer annoyed with the placement of one of the stones marking the storied territorial divide inadvertently shifted the border 7.5 feet so his tractor could more easily move.

The border-dispute-that-wasn’t came to light when a historian walking along the demarcation line noticed the stone had migrated slightly into France, the BBC reported.

The Belgian village of Erquelinnes, which lies along the 390-mile long border with France, had as a result grown by seven feet. The French town of Bousignies-sur-Roc in turn sharnk a bit.

“I was happy, my town was bigger,” David Lavaux, the mayor of Erquelinnes, told French TV channel TF1, according to the BBC. “But the mayor of Bousignies-sur-Roc didn’t agree.”

The stone in question dates back to 1819, one year before signing of the Treaty of Kortrijk, which set the modern-day boundaries of the once-warring states, according to the BBC.

Luckily much has improved in relations between Belgium and France in the two centuries since Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo.

“We should be able to avoid a new border war,” Aurélie Welonek, the mayor of Bousignies-sur-Roc, told a French newspaper.

Belgian authorities told the BBC they will contact the farmer and ask him to move the border back. If he does not comply, they could have to seek help from the Franco-Belgian border commission, which has not been summoned since 1930.

The farmer could also face a fine.