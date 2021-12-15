In Rob Wild’s household, Christmas is a big deal.

The British expat who lives with his family in the Western Cape province of South Africa told a radio show Wednesday that each year, his wife, Marcela, and their children spend hours decorating the Christmas tree.

“They go to town on this thing,” Wild said on “Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs.” He said they “hand-make all these little decorations and load this thing up to the eyeballs.”

But they never expected to see something staring back at them from among the ornaments. After decking the tree for the holidays, Wild said his family was admiring it while his 5-year-old daughter was rifling through the presents underneath.

“We’re all excited,” he recalled. “The strange thing was, the cats are there with us and they’re equally excited about this tree. And it sort of dawns on us — ‘That’s a bit odd. Why are they intently looking at this tree?’ “

That’s when they saw it: a long, winding boomslang — one of the most venomous snakes in Africa.

Wild said “havoc” immediately ensued. Everyone leaped back and his wife, who is from Costa Rica, said “a few words in Spanish” that he did not want to repeat on the radio program, he said, laughing.

Wild could not immediately be reached for comment by The Washington Post.

The boomslang, which means “tree snake,” is native to sub-Saharan Africa and can be found in the Western Cape and other areas, according to the South African National Biodiversity Institute.

The shy and slender creature hides in trees and shrubs, stealthily stalking its prey. “When food is detected, the snake will freeze, move its head from side to side and then swiftly attacks the prey,” SANBI stated. “By freezing and moving the head from side to side, the snake mimics vegetation branches that are moved from side to side by wind, lulling the potential prey into ignoring the snake.”

Although the snake tends to keep to itself, “it can deliver a lethal bite if threatened,” SANBI stated.

Wild told “Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs” that he had to special-order an artificial tree and have it shipped because his family wanted a fuller, thicker tree than it could find in the Western Cape.

“That’s how much they value this tradition of the Christmas tree,” he said on the radio show.

Wild said it is still unclear whether the snake hitched a ride inside the tree or slithered into the house unnoticed as the family was putting it up. In any case, the result was the same — mayhem. That said, Wild noted that he did not know what kind of snake it was until looking it up online.

“It came up immediately as a boomslang,” the 55-year-old British stock market trader told CNN. “I thought, ‘Holy Moses, this is the king of all poisonous snakes,’ ” he added.

That’s when he called in a snake catcher.

The catcher, Gerrie Heyns, told “Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs” that it was the first snake he had ever pulled from a Christmas tree.

Heyns told CNN that the boomslang was a female measuring between 4.3 feet and 4.9 feet long.

But it wasn’t all bad.

“Once I had it under control, the family came right up to see the snake. It didn’t try to bite or be defensive because I gave it no reason to,” Heyns, the snake catcher, told CNN.

“A scary moment turned into an exciting moment for the children,” he added.