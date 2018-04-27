HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Authorities have recovered a dozen dead dogs from a South Carolina home.
The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports that Beaufort County sheriff’s deputies went to a Hilton Head Island home on Tuesday afternoon after a call about dead animals. Beaufort County Animal Control also seized 14 additional dogs, which were taken to local animal hospitals.
No information on their conditions was immediately available.
Authorities say the woman who lives at the home was read her Miranda Rights, but no information about any charges has been released.
The Hilton Head Humane Association says a woman who had stayed with the dogs’ owner called them for help after becoming concerned about her living conditions.
___
Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com