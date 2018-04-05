CENTEREACH, N.Y. (AP) — Fire officials on Long Island say about a dozen animals died in a fire at a pet store.
WABC-TV reports firefighters from several departments responded to the Magic Isle pet store in Centereach Thursday morning. Crews contained the fire and removed dozens of cages and glass containers from the store.
No humans were in the store at the time of the fire. Owner Linda Carpinone says birds, guinea pigs, a rabbit and a few mice died in the blaze. Officials say there are about a half dozen animals that are still unaccounted for.
The pet store and other businesses located in the strip were damaged.
The cause of the fire is unclear but officials don’t believe it’s suspicious.
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com