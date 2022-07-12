When the Supreme Court erased the constitutional right to an abortion last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida was among the many Republicans who celebrated. “The prayers of millions have been answered,” he tweeted.

But while other Republican leaders vowed to charge ahead with new restrictions — or nearly total bans — DeSantis offered only a vague promise to “work to expand pro-life protections.”

More than two weeks later, he has yet to explain what that means.

DeSantis, a favorite among those Republicans who want to move on from the Trump era, is rarely a reluctant partisan warrior. But his hesitance to detail his plans for abortion policy reflects the new and, in some states, difficult political terrain for Republicans in the post-Roe v. Wade era as Democrats grasp for advantage on the issue in an otherwise largely hostile midterm election year.

In April, DeSantis signed a law barring abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing the state’s limit down from 24 weeks. But with Roe overturned, some on the right now see a 15-week ban as insufficient, and other Republican governors, particularly in Southern states, have pushed for more aggressive restrictions.

DeSantis has described fetuses in the womb as “unborn babies.” Yet he has largely avoided specifying what other restrictions he might endorse. When a state representative filed legislation last year seeking a six-week ban, the governor would not support or oppose it. “I have a 100% pro-life record,” he said instead.

Now campaigning for a second term as governor, DeSantis is coming under intense pressure from powerful parts of the GOP base to further curb abortions in Florida — the most populous state with a Republican governor where abortions are still fairly widely available.

Yet doing so could undermine DeSantis’ efforts to recruit residents and businesses to his state and complicate his reelection campaign, not to mention his national ambitions, because polls show that a majority of Floridians, and of Americans, want to keep most abortions legal. In a New York Times/Siena College poll this week, U.S. voters, by a 2-1 margin, or 61% to 29%, said they opposed the Supreme Court’s decision.

That leaves DeSantis in an unfamiliar position: on the sidelines on a major cultural-political issue. Although he has spoken about wanting to prevent abortions from taking place late in pregnancy — a far less controversial stance than pushing for an outright ban — he has said nothing about calling a special session to enact additional restrictions as anti-abortion activists hope he will.

And Republicans nationally have noticed his hesitancy so far.

“This is a guy who jumps into the culture wars when he thinks he can make a point,” said Mike DuHaime, who managed Rudy Giuliani’s presidential campaign in 2008 and was a top adviser to Chris Christie’s in 2016.

DeSantis is not the only Republican governor whose supporters expect more from him now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned. But few have as much at stake: DeSantis’ next move could not only affect his reelection in Florida but also complicate a presidential bid.

DeSantis was the most popular alternative to Donald Trump among Republican primary voters when they were asked about potential 2024 presidential candidates, according to the Times/Siena poll. DeSantis trailed Trump 49% to 25% but was favored over the former president by younger Republicans, those with a college degree and those who said they voted for President Joe Biden in 2020.

The poll showed that DeSantis was still relatively unknown, with about one-fourth of Republicans saying they did not know enough to have an opinion about him. But he was well liked among those who did. Among white evangelical voters, 54% said they had a favorable opinion of the Florida governor, while just 15% said they had an unfavorable view of him.

And opponents of abortion are not shy about pressing DeSantis for bold new action.

“There’s an enormous expectation,” said John Stemberger, president of the Florida Family Policy Council, a conservative Christian group. “I think he realizes this is something that has to be dealt with.”

A spokesperson for DeSantis’ office would only refer to a previous statement when asked whether a special session of the Legislature — or any other move related to abortion — was in the offing.

DeSantis signed the new 15-week abortion ban to great fanfare in April.

“This will represent the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation,” he said at the time, accusing the “far-left” of “taking the position that babies can be aborted up to the ninth month.”

“We will not let that happen in the state of Florida,” he vowed.

The new law, which took effect July 1, was briefly blocked by a state judge, but that ruling was placed on hold pending appeal, leaving the 15-week ban in place. DeSantis’ administration wants the Florida Supreme Court to uphold the new law.

Doing so would require reversing 30 years of legal precedent asserting that a privacy provision in the state constitution applies to abortion. But the seven-member court, which for decades pushed back against some of the more ambitious policies enacted by Republican governors and lawmakers, is now made up entirely of conservative justices appointed by Republican governors, including three appointed by DeSantis.

Stemberger predicted that if, as expected, the court allows the 15-week ban to stand, lawmakers will move to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — either during a special session after the November election or in the next regular legislative session in March.

State Sen. Kelli Stargel, the Lakeland Republican who sponsored the 15-week abortion ban, said lawmakers would undoubtedly face pressure to do more, especially if women from other states with newly tightened restrictions started coming to Florida for abortions.

“Hearing that people are going to be traveling into Florida is very disturbing to me and I’m sure very disturbing to others,” said Stargel, who is reaching her term limit and is running for Congress.

Even as the Florida law was being debated, some anti-abortion activists described it as merely a first step; others explicitly told lawmakers it did not go far enough in restricting the procedure. In May, after a draft of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe was published, Florida’s opponents of abortion pushed for a complete ban to be taken up in one of the Legislature’s special sessions.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, said she expected Republicans to file proposals for a six-week abortion ban and for a complete ban next year, as well as for new restrictions on medical abortions in which prescription drugs are used to end a pregnancy. The fact that medical abortion was defined for the first time in this year’s law suggests to Eskamani that such abortions could be regulated in the future.

DeSantis has widely been expected to win reelection by a comfortable margin, which could bolster his standing in a crowded Republican presidential primary field for 2024.

But a large margin of victory is not assured.

Rep. Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried, the state’s agriculture commissioner, are competing in the Democratic primary for governor. Public polling of the general election is scant; the most recent credible surveys are from earlier this year and show DeSantis with a healthy lead over Crist. DeSantis’ popularity in the state has grown since last year. A Suffolk University/USA Today poll of likely voters in January showed DeSantis leading Crist by 6 points and leading Fried by 11.

At least one poll has shown a prospective race between DeSantis and Crist as tight. That private survey, taken last month by veteran pollster Tony Fabrizio, who often works for Trump and has frequently worked in Florida, showed DeSantis as the slight favorite in a competitive race, running just 3 points ahead of Crist. That survey was of registered voters, which can be less predictive than one of likely voters.

Races for governor in Florida have been close in recent years as politics have become more polarized. In 2014, then-Gov. Rick Scott barely eked out a victory over Crist. In 2018, DeSantis won by a narrow margin over the Democrat, Andrew Gillum, who was recently indicted on conspiracy and fraud charges.