The largest wildfire currently burning in the United States is raging in California’s densely forested northwest corner.

The Smith River Complex — actually a cluster of connected blazes — covered a total of 79,000 acres and was only 7% contained as of Wednesday evening. The fire began Aug. 15 with a storm that scattered lightning strikes across the Six Rivers National Forest in Del Norte County, just south of the Oregon border.

Since then, the fire has crossed into Oregon, closed roads, forced power outages that lasted days, and delayed the start of the school year for roughly 4,000 students in Del Norte County’s public schools. On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the county, where the air quality has been abysmal for days and hundreds of people are still under evacuation orders.

Erin Darboven, a fire information officer for the California interagency management team that’s overseeing the blaze, said that dry weather and gusty winds were fueling the fire’s spread. At the same time, the forest floor is covered with a dense layer of dead leaves, pine cones and other dried vegetation that is acting as tinder.

“We’re dealing with the consequences of a multiyear drought,” Darboven said.

Del Norte County and Siskiyou County, where the state’s second largest fire, known as the Happy Camp Complex, is burning, are among the few places in California still suffering from drought conditions. And while much of the state has received a fire reprieve thanks to the rains recently delivered by Tropical Storm Hilary, that isn’t the case in California’s far north.

Still, the situation with the Smith River Complex fires may be improving, if only slightly.

Improved visibility made it possible to drop water and flame retardants from the air, Darboven said. That’s particularly important for this fire because the mountainous terrain in the area can make access especially difficult for ground crews.

On top of that, she said, so far this week, there has been moister air, cooler temperatures and less wind in the fire area than last week.

“We’ve been making progress for the last few days, and we’re working with favorable weather conditions,” Darboven said.

Another big improvement has been the restoration of electric power to Del Norte County. From Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, almost none of the county’s 28,000 residents had service after the local utility, Pacific Power, made what its CEO, Stefan Bird, called “the tough decision” to cut off the transmission line feeding the county.

That meant that 13,000 customers in the county, including the entire town of Crescent City, lost electric service. Bird’s staff quickly tried to provide generators to hospitals and customers who have urgent medical needs, then strategized how to get the rest of the county back online while the fire continued to grow.

Bird said Pacific Power rented extra generators and borrowed some from other utility companies. By Aug. 25, nearly everyone in the county was connected to a generator, he said.

Because the fire is still burning, it’s unclear when things will go back to normal, he said. The fire has damaged lines and other equipment that need to be repaired, so for now, Del Norte County will continue to be powered by a makeshift system of generators.

“It is very unusual,” Bird said. “It’s another example of the new extreme weather conditions that are impacting communities across the western U.S.”