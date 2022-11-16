SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — At last year’s global climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, world leaders, scientists and chief executives rallied around a call to “keep 1.5 alive.”

The mantra was in reference to an aspirational goal that every government endorsed in the 2015 Paris climate agreement: try to stop global average temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels. Beyond that threshold, scientists say, the risk of climate catastrophes increases significantly.

Now, 1.5 is hanging on for dear life.

At the United Nations climate summit that is underway in this Red Sea town, countries are clashing over whether they should continue to aim for the 1.5-degree target.

The United States and the European Union both say that any final agreement at the summit, known as COP27, should underscore the importance of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees.

But a few nations, including China, have so far resisted efforts to reaffirm the 1.5-degree goal, according to negotiators from several industrialized countries. Failing to do so would be a major departure from last year’s climate pact and, to some, a tacit admission of defeat.

“When I arrived here, I got a really strong sense of backsliding,” said Mary Robinson, a former president of Ireland who leads a group of prominent former leaders called the Elders. Along with leaders of nearly 200 of the world’s largest businesses and civil society groups, Robinson signed a letter urging governments at the climate talks to stick with 1.5 degrees.

That temperature goal is “a limit of safe living,” Robinson said, adding, “Every increase of a tiny fraction of a degree is harmful, and we have to claw to prevent going above 1.5.”

For some nations, the dispute goes beyond digits. Leaders of low-lying island nations say vast swaths of their territories could wash away if global average temperatures were to surpass 1.5 degrees. “This is indeed a matter of survival for all vulnerable countries,” Kwaku Afriyie, Ghana’s environment minister, said.

At a gathering of the world’s 20 largest economies that is taking place in Bali, Indonesia, this week, leaders said they were resolved “to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius,” putting pressure on the diplomats at the climate talks in Egypt.

But with global carbon dioxide emissions reaching a record high this year, some negotiators fear that regardless of what is agreed to on paper, the 1.5-degree goal could soon be out of reach. The planet has already warmed an average of 1.1 degrees Celsius, compared with preindustrial levels, and under the current policies of national governments, the world is on pace to heat up 2.1 to 2.9 degrees Celsius this century, according to a recent U.N. report.

“The goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees is on life support,” Prime Minister Philip Davis of the Bahamas said in a speech to world leaders at the Egyptian conference. “This is a hard truth for many to admit, because even the best-case scenarios will mean almost unimaginable upheaval and tragedy.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February set off a global energy scramble that has complicated efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuels. As natural gas prices soared, countries in Europe and elsewhere switched to burning coal, an even dirtier fossil fuel, and began investing in new natural gas pipelines and terminals that could operate for decades to come. Russian fuel exports continued as well, despite Western sanctions, simply heading to different trading partners. In the United States, Republicans continue to call for expanded oil and gas production and exploration. Fossil fuel companies have even made a number of gas deals with nations at COP27.

All of that could make limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees virtually impossible, Al Gore, the former U.S. vice president, said in a speech on the opening day of the Egyptian summit.

“The world’s leading scientists and energy experts have told us that any new fossil fuel development is incompatible with 1.5 degrees as the limit to the temperature increase,” he said.

The Paris Agreement includes some ambiguity over what the world’s exact climate goals should be. The pact said that nations should commit to keeping global warming “well below” 2 degrees Celsius while “pursuing efforts” to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Half a degree doesn’t sound like much, but every fraction of a degree of additional warming could mean tens of millions more people worldwide exposed to life-threatening heat waves, water shortages and coastal flooding, scientists have found. A 1.5-degree world might still have coral reefs and summer Arctic sea ice, while a 2-degree world most likely would not.

The consequences are “massively different in terms of food security and the ability to grow crops in certain parts of the world, and in terms of the number of people that are exposed to extreme floodplain risk and extreme heat risk,” Raj Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation, said.

Yet at this point, keeping warming to 1.5 degrees would require drastic steps that would be costly, politically difficult and disruptive, and would require leaders of nearly all countries to act in concert. They would need to slash their collective fossil fuel emissions roughly in half by 2030, and then quit adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere altogether by 2050, scientists have calculated. That would require a complete overhaul of all electricity and transportation systems at an unprecedented pace. And with every year of inaction, the task gets harder.

By comparison, to keep warming to 2 degrees, nations would have an extra decade to cut their emissions in half.