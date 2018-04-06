MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A local chamber of commerce in South Carolina has been sued over its spending practices in the last three years.

Media outlets reported a woman filed a lawsuit in Conway accusing The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce of paying “crony companies” more than $30 million in taxes without competitive bidding.

Karon Mitchel’s lawsuit also includes Horry County and the City of Myrtle Beach as defendants.

The filing says the chamber directed money to businesses started by current or former employees. The lawsuit says those businesses received money for “unsubstantiated goods” and marked-up service prices.

The chamber said in a statement it complied with the law and chose partners on “best business practices.”

Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea and Horry County spokeswoman Kelly Moore would not talk about the lawsuit.