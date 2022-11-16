DUBLIN — Vicky Phelan had a harsh choice to make. In return for immediate payment, the 43-year-old mother of two, dying of cervical cancer, could sign a nondisclosure agreement and settle her medical negligence claim. Or she could take her case to Ireland’s adversarial, expensive and often slow-moving courts, and maybe leave her family with nothing.

Time, and the odds, were not on her side: It was April 2018, and she had just been given six to 12 months to live. Opposing her suit were the Irish government’s health authority and a U.S. subcontractor, Clinical Pathology Laboratories Inc. of Austin, Texas. The company had failed to note signs of cancer in a routine Pap smear she underwent in 2011 and which was later found to have been positive. Her lawyer advised her, reluctantly, that it was in her family’s interest to sign the NDA and settle out of court.

But Phelan, who outlived her prognosis by years, succumbing to her cancer this week at age 48, had reason to believe that there were other women in her position who, unlike her, did not know that botched tests had deprived them of a chance for an early diagnosis and therefore earlier, more effective treatments.

She chose to go to court and won a settlement of 2.5 million euros, or about $2.6 million, for herself and her family, becoming a national hero and exposing what advocates said was one of the biggest medical scandals in Irish history.

A subsequent official inquiry revealed that at least 220 other Irish women had also developed cervical cancer after receiving negative results for state-run Pap smears that, a later review showed, should have been flagged as likely positive. According to 221+, an advocacy group founded by Phelan and other affected women and their survivors, around 30 of these women have since died.

When news of Phelan’s death broke Monday, national news outlets and social media were flooded with expressions of mourning. Ireland’s head of state, President Michael D. Higgins, led the tributes.

“All of us who had the privilege of meeting Vicky will have been struck by the powerful inner strength and dignity with which she not only faced her own illness, but with the sense of commitment to the public good and the rights of others with which she campaigned,” the president’s statement said. “Thanks to her tireless efforts, despite the terrible personal toll she herself had to carry, so many women’s lives have been protected, and will be protected in the future.”

Articulate, thoughtful, charming and plain-spoken, Phelan was a strong public advocate, both in official inquiries and in the media. Two years ago, another cervical cancer justice seeker, Ruth Morrissey, who had spent 36 grueling days in court pursuing her own case while gravely ill, died at 39. Phelan, a friend, wrote an open letter to Ireland’s leaders.

“I don’t want your apologies. I don’t want your tributes,” she wrote. “I don’t want your aide-de-camp at my funeral. I don’t want your accolades or your broken promises. I want action. I want change. I want accountability.”

Averil Power, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, called Phelan’s death heartbreaking.

“She beat the odds so many times, getting new treatments. We hoped she’d do it again,” Power said. “It was not unexpected, and she spoke so freely and openly about planning for her death, but it was still shocking to lose her. She did everything she could to get more time with her children, Amelia and Darragh, and her husband, Jim. They are missing their mother now, and that’s the saddest part.”

A statement released by Phelan’s husband and two children said that “her passing will leave a void in all our lives, that at this point seems impossible to fill.”

Phelan’s case dates back to 2011, when her routine Pap smear, which was taken under the auspices of Ireland’s state-funded CervicalCheck screening program, was sent to a Texas subcontractor, Medical Pathologies Laboratories Inc., for examination and came back negative. In 2014, she was told she had advanced cervical cancer. Three years later, she learned that a 2014 audit of hundreds of Irish negative smear tests that had been followed by cancers had found that at least 200 of the tests, including hers, had in fact showed evidence of the disease.

“If I was diagnosed [in 2011] I probably would have had to have a procedure and at worst a hysterectomy,” she said in evidence in court. “If I was told sooner, I would not be in a position of a terminal cancer diagnosis.”

Compounding her distress, Phelan discovered that CervicalCheck had taken two years to send out the audit results to doctors for the affected women and that many of these women were not told about the error that had led to their delayed diagnoses.

Health authorities and clinicians had argued about whose responsibility it was to inform the patients. Her lawyer, Cian O’Carroll, said in an interview that Phelan herself only began to piece the picture together after she was left alone with her medical file while waiting for a test in 2017.

Power, of the Irish Cancer Society, said the cervical check scandal showed the need to reform a patriarchal, closed health system that can instinctively deny patients basic information on their own health and can be particularly harmful to women.

A senior university administrator, Phelan had recently traveled to the United States for experimental treatment but returned to Ireland for palliative care after new tumors were detected. She died early Monday morning at the Milford hospice in County Limerick with her family around her.