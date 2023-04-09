BENDIGO, Australia — The unmarked grave of John Joseph must have been stepped on a thousand times, by miners from his own era of gold-hunting 1850s Australia and then by generations of future fortune seekers.

No one seemed to care much about the Black American who had helped forge Australian democracy, who had been tried for treason by British colonial authorities and whose acquittal sparked a street celebration in Melbourne, Australia, where he was carried shoulder-high into a sea of 10,000 people.

Joseph’s legacy simply faded, like a puff of dust on Australia’s arid plains, which is where he ended up — in the scruffy town of Bendigo, in a cemetery called White Hills near Chinese, Irish and Jewish migrants. Most of them had gravestones, hard and heavy. He did not.

Until last month, when Caroline Kennedy, the U.S. ambassador to Australia, unveiled a new plaque with a shiny American flag and a summary of Joseph’s life.

“His story is one for our time, too,” she said at a formal ceremony with a crowd of American and Australian officials. “As we face this history, we can ask ourselves, who is missing from today’s narrative? And what is our responsibility to make sure that they’re included?”

A Bendigo historian to her left held a crinkled page from the archives showing that Joseph was buried July 25, 1858. His memorial service began nearly 165 years later and more than 168 years after the Eureka rebellion — the uprising that had propelled him to prominence after miners seeking a more just government clashed with British troops, leaving around 30 people dead and leading to the arrest of Joseph and more than 100 others.

Advertising

Why it took so long for him and his burial site to be recognized is partly a familiar story of racism and erasure. Australia’s birth as an independent nation included a “white Australia” program started in 1901 that barred nonwhite immigration, and the policy was fully dismantled only in the 1970s. Even now, scholarly interest in Australia’s multiracial past is limited, and the country has still failed to negotiate a treaty with the continent’s Aboriginal inhabitants.

But while historians have tended to overlook figures like Joseph — and he may not have sought the spotlight in the first place — his actions and the public’s response still paved the way for reforms that made Australia more democratic.

In death, he left unanswered questions and one remarkable legal triumph that still resonates. He was accused — a Black man, American — of fatally shooting a British officer in the 1854 rebellion. His fate seemed sealed. But an all-white jury set the Black man free. Joseph died a few years later with no known descendants. And a handful of Australians spent a decade fighting to honor him.

“It’s almost laughable, right?” said Donald Betts Jr., a former Kansas state senator who lives in Australia and came to the ceremony to celebrate a fellow Black American immigrant. “It makes you want to cry at the same time.”

From America to Australia

Who was John Joseph?

News accounts from the time of his trial said he came from Boston, New York or maybe Baltimore. Historians believe he reached Australia’s goldfields after working the seas — a common occurrence at the time as mariners jumped ship to search for gold.

A place called Ballarat, north of Melbourne — that was the place to be. Gold had been discovered there in 1851. The world soon arrived, with around 6,000 new miners (diggers, as they came to be known) showing up in town every week at the boom’s peak.

Advertising

When Joseph set foot in Ballarat a few years later, the town was teeming with activity and tension. The easy gold found by panning was gone. The government did not allow the miners to own land on the goldfields or to vote, so the town was a tent city of the disenfranchised, marked by noise, mine shafts and flags marking different enclaves.

Many Americans arrived from the California gold rush, and there were plenty of Europeans, but the miners came from all over, representing a wide range of ethnicities and religions.

“There are Hindus, there are Maori, and people from Africa, too,” said Clare Wright, a history professor at La Trobe University in Melbourne and the author of “The Forgotten Rebels of Eureka.” “And they’re all there for the same thing: to find gold.”

In debt and hoping to reduce migration, the colonial government imposed a monthly license fee in 1853 that most diggers could not afford. Seeking bribes or payback, corrupt police officers checked for the licenses in raids that sparked outrage and led to a merger of violence and politics.

In October 1854, a Scottish miner was killed at the Eureka Hotel in Ballarat. When the accused was exonerated — he was the hotel’s owner and a friend of the constable — a group of miners burned down the Eureka and was arrested.

A few weeks later, after another license hunt by the police, an Irishman named Peter Lalor tried to unify Ballarat’s miners under one thing they saw every night: the stars of the Southern Cross. He unfurled a flag with the constellation and led an oath: “We swear by the Southern Cross, to stand truly by each other, and fight to defend our rights and liberties.”

Advertising

What the men craved was not revolution, but rather the right to buy land and vote.

“They wanted to be able to have a seat at the table,” Wright said. “They didn’t want to overthrow the table.”

But they did expect a fight. Grabbing timber from mine shafts and horse carts, they built a fort, the Eureka Stockade. Families and workers ended up behind the fence line. John Joseph did, too. In his 30s, older than most of the miners, he was a recent arrival to Ballarat, running a business under a tent selling refreshments.

“ They wanted to be able to have a seat at the table.

They didn’t want to overthrow the table.”

— Clare Wright, history professor at La Trobe University

When 300 British soldiers and police officers appeared at 3 a.m. Dec. 3, Lalor reportedly called on the Americans, whom he trusted to be loyal. “California rangers to the front,” he shouted. And there was Joseph, witnesses said, with a double-barreled shotgun.

Gunfire pounded for 15 minutes. Authorities set fire to tents to flush out insurgents. More than 20 diggers died. At least four soldiers were also killed in the battle. Capt. Henry Wise, the most popular officer in the division, was shot in the knee and died a few days later from an infection.

Sponsored

Joseph was blamed for his death.

A triumphant trial

Of the 125 miners arrested in the smoke and flame after the clash, only 13 were charged. At least two Americans caught up in the mess received legal assistance from the U.S. Consulate.

Joseph did not.

The United States did not grant due process to African Americans at home in the 1850s — a point of national shame noted by Kennedy in her speech. Overseas, the U.S. government treated Joseph like a nonentity.

He was the first to face trial in February 1855, in Melbourne, the Colony of Victoria’s capital, partly because prosecutors believed he would be the easiest to convict. He pleaded not guilty, insisting he had arrived in Ballarat after the Southern Cross gathering and was simply in town to make a living.

Over a few days of testimony, witnesses placed Joseph on the front lines of the battle. His lawyers argued that in the darkness before dawn, it was impossible to identify who fired.

But since the charge was treason, not murder, they mostly focused on intent. Appealing to the racist stereotypes of the age, they argued that Joseph was too much of a simpleton to have committed high treason.

According to one of his lawyers, his client “declined to be made a hero of,” though among the diggers, he was seen as an ally. Raffaello Carboni, an Italian Eureka leader who spent time with Joseph in jail before trial, said that Joseph had a “warm, good, honest, kind, cheerful heart” and “a sober, plain-matter-of-fact contented mind.”

Advertising

The jury seemed to reach a similar conclusion. The group returned quickly from deliberations, finding Joseph not guilty. Pandemonium filled the courtroom; around 10,000 people had packed the courtroom and the streets to hear the verdict. And Joseph was treated like a victorious general.

“On emerging from the courthouse, he was put in a chair and carried round the streets of the city in triumph,” wrote The Ballarat Star, a local newspaper.

All the other trials ended in acquittals or dismissals. The government soon gave in to the diggers’ broad demands. Miners would be allowed to buy land; men would be given the vote.

In a dispatch from London, Karl Marx, the father of communism, described Eureka as distinct from the American Revolution because the uprising had been “initiated by the workers.”

And then Eureka faded. The diggers went back to digging. Joseph moved on to Bendigo, another mining town, where a neighborhood called California Gully, marked today by low-slung Victorian houses, suggests there were plenty of Americans nearby. But there is no known mention of Joseph in local newspapers after his trial in 1855.

Three years later, at 41, he died, probably from a heart attack, based on hospital records. No one knows if he was mourned by friends at the grave or if his relatives were notified.