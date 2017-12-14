Share story

By
The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The chief judge of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has opened a misconduct inquiry into a judge accused by six women of inappropriate sexual conduct and comments.

Ninth Circuit Chief Judge Sidney R. Thomas issued the order Thursday based on allegations against Judge Alex Kozinski in a Dec. 8 Washington Post article.

The women were clerks or externs at the largest federal appeals court in the country.

Heidi Bond, who clerked for the Pasadena, California-based judge from 2006 to 2007, recalled three instances in which she said the judge asked her to look at images of naked people.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Kozinski told the Los Angeles Times he did not recall showing pornographic images to others.

A message left for Kozinski with the 9th circuit seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The Associated Press