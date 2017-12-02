SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A nearly century-old hot dog eatery in downtown Sioux City is closing.

Coney Island owner Virginia Margeas said she’s shutting down the business after 99 years only because of the May 28 death of her husband, Steve Margeas, at age 86. Greek immigrant George Margeas opened the restaurant in 1918, and Steve Margeas later took over the business.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Virginia Margeas said. “We’ve been here 99 years. If my husband was still here we’d be here 100.”

Virginia Margeas said she’s sought a buyer for six month who could continue the restaurant but couldn’t find the right person.

“I kept it for a while,” she said. “It’s just that the time has come.”

Many customers have been eating at the restaurant for decades.

“Sixty-five years, and I’ll miss it,” said Barbara Treglia.

The Coney Island also has served its share of celebrities, including Elvis Presley, band leader Lawrence Welk and 1964 Republican presidential nominee Barry Goldwater.

Another Coney Island with a different owner will continue in a suburban area of Sioux City.