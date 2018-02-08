FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two Florida teenagers were killed when a 98-year-old man driving an RV on the wrong side of a divided four-lane road crashed into their vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it happened Tuesday evening on State Road 70 in Fort Pierce. Santia Feketa and Britney Poindexter were traveling in a pickup truck when Walter Roney of Dearborn, Michigan, drove into their lane. Roney and his passenger, 75-year-old Carolyn Elizabeth-Evans Bruns, also of Michigan, were seriously injured.