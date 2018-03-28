ARBUTUS, Md. (AP) — A 97-year-old woman was rescued from a Maryland house fire that killed her 51-year-old grandson.

Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost tells news outlets Michael Wayne Johnson was trapped on the second floor of the house during the early Wednesday fire. His sister, a Baltimore County police officer and a Maryland State Police trooper rescued his grandmother through her window.

She was hospitalized in critical condition, and Johnson’s sister and mother suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire, which took more than two hours to control, remains under investigation.

A neighbor and former firefighter EMT, Matt Foster, helped perform CPR on Johnson’s grandmother. He told The Baltimore Sun that one of the family members was worried about the missing family dog, Little Man, whom Foster’s daughter later found.