ARBUTUS, Md. (AP) — A 97-year-old woman who was rescued from the Maryland house that killed her grandson last week has died.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Sixta Rodriguez Pineiro died Sunday, days after she was critically injured in the Wednesday fire at her home in Baltimore County. Her grandson, 51-year-old Michael Wayne Johnson, was trapped on the second floor of the house and died.

A Baltimore County police officer and a Maryland State Police trooper rescued Pineiro through her window. Two other relatives suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities say there’s no initial evidence to suggest foul play.

