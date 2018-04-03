ARBUTUS, Md. (AP) — A 97-year-old woman who was rescued from the Maryland house that killed her grandson last week has died.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Sixta Rodriguez Pineiro died Sunday, days after she was critically injured in the Wednesday fire at her home in Baltimore County. Her grandson, 51-year-old Michael Wayne Johnson, was trapped on the second floor of the house and died.
A Baltimore County police officer and a Maryland State Police trooper rescued Pineiro through her window. Two other relatives suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities say there’s no initial evidence to suggest foul play.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Kushner family saw White House as opportunity; it’s mainly been trouble
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com