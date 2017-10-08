EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Nearly 100 fallen firefighters are being honored at an annual remembrance ceremony in Maryland that has drawn attendees from around the country.

The Baltimore Sun reports firefighters and officials from as far as Hawaii attended Sunday’s National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg. The solemn ceremony is normally held at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial, also in Emmitsburg, but was moved to due to weather.

WTOP reports the names of the fallen were read aloud, and the families were presented with a red rose and a folded American flag that had flown over the Capitol building.

Seventy-five of the firefighters being recognized died in the line of duty in 2016, and 20 died in previous years.