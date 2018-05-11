TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) — A 92-year-old woman is dead in a two-vehicle crash in Bon Homme County.
The Highway Patrol says the woman failed to yield at a state Highway 50 intersection just west of Tyndall, and her car crashed into a semitrailer about 11:20 a.m. Thursday.
The 41-year-old semi driver wasn’t injured.
Neither person was immediately identified.
