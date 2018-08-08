RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada wildfire that has burned more than 200 square miles (518 sq. kilometers) along the Idaho line is now 92 percent contained.

The Goose Creek Fire was sparked by lightning southeast of Jackpot on July 26. It has destroyed at least three structures but no injuries have been reported.

Flames flared up Tuesday within the southern portion of the fire but posed no threat to any homes and crews were able to advance construction of fire lines near the Crittenden Reservoir.

Federal land managers are warning the public to continue to take extra care with anything that could accidentally start a fire across much of the West. They say even the smallest spark could ignite a blaze given the hot, dry conditions.

Near-record temperatures in triple digits are forecast for much of northern Nevada on Thursday.