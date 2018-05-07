SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — In frantic 911 calls, witnesses described a military aircraft with possible engine trouble doing a nose dive onto a Georgia highway.
Police in Savannah on Monday released 911 recordings from the deadly crash of a C-130 Hercules cargo plane after takeoff from the city’s airport. Nine airmen from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard died in the crash Wednesday.
One caller says: “I noticed that one of the propellers wasn’t turning” before the plane plunged to the ground. Another called tells a 911 operator: “It just literally nose-dived into the road.”
An Air Force spokesman, Maj. Andrew Reed, declined to comment on any details from the 911 calls. The military is investigating the crash.
