BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man shot by police showed up at his ex-wife’s house in North Carolina, violating a restraining order and was spiraling out of control after his mother died three days earlier, authorities said.

Dayton Rice was shot Thursday afternoon by Buncombe County deputy Adam Honeycutt after Rice ignored demands he drop his gun while standing in the road near his ex-wife’s house, deputies said.

Officers were called to the home in Barnardsville by Rice’s son after his mother called and said her ex-husband was at the home, violating a protective order.

“She was crying and he was screaming in the background beating on the door,” the son told a 911 operator in the emergency call released by deputies.

The son, whose name was removed from the call, said his father agued with him the day before after he said he didn’t want his dad’s friends who were into drugs and stealing hanging around while he cleaned his grandmother’s house.

“He’s been pretty hostile the last two days. His mom just died — my granny — she died Tuesday and I don’t know what happened. It is like he has been spiraling out of control,” the son said,

AS the 911 operator tell him officers should arrive soon, the son had two requests.

He asked that deputies have his mom call him and “is there anywhere they can take him to get help or something?”

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. The deputy who shot Rice is on paid leave.

Rice has been charged with violating a protective order and deputies said more charges are pending.