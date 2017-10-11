WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a $90 million construction project will shut down a busy stretch of Interstate 696 in the Detroit area for part of 2018.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the work will close the westbound lanes between Interstate 94 and Interstate 75. The state agency says concrete must be replaced on the stretch of freeway in Macomb County and some bridges will be fixed up.

Work is expected to start in the spring and be completed by late 2018. The eastbound lanes of the freeway are expected to remain open during construction.

MDOT says I-696 carries about 150,000 vehicles a day through Macomb County.