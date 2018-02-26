NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old girl was struck in the head by a stray bullet while sitting in a van in Brooklyn.
It happened in the Canarsie section just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say a fight broke out nearby and one of the men pulled out a gun and fired, striking the van.
Police say the girl was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
There have been no arrests.