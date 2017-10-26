LUDLOW, Mass. (AP) — A 9-year-player for a Massachusetts youth football program has been kicked off his team for using a racist slur against an opponent.
The slur was used by a player for the Ludlow Lions in a game against the Amherst Hurricanes on Sunday.
Stacia London, the mother of the Amherst player, tells Masslive.com that a Ludlow player called her 9-year-old son the N-word.
The remark was loud enough that game officials, other players, as well as parents and coaches along the sidelines heard it. The game was ended at that point.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- $70 per vehicle? Big fee hike proposed for Mount Rainier, Olympic national parks
- New service gives Amazon a Key to your house for deliveries
- Unprecedented Seattle School Board race features two men in their 30s who don’t have kids
- Did Seahawks make permanent change at cornerback? Jeremy Lane's tweets seem to say so
The Ludlow program sent an apology letter to the Amherst program saying it was “ashamed” of what happened.
The Ludlow player has been removed from the team and will be barred from playing for the program next year too.