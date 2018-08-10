LONDON (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old India-born chess prodigy whose case drew international attention says it has won its fight to stay in Britain.

Shreyas Royal, who came to Britain at age 3, has been called the U.K.’s greatest chess talent in a generation. But his family faced having to leave the country when his father’s work visa expires next month.

The English Chess Federation and two lawmakers appealed to Home Secretary Sajid Javid to let the family stay.

On Friday, the boy’s father, IT manager Jitendra Singh, told The Guardian that the Home Office had told him he could apply to extend his visa.

Battersea Chess Club, where Shreyas plays, thanked supporters and said the young chess player had “a big future ahead of him on the world stage, hopefully representing England.”