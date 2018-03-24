LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a 9-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car while riding his bike.
Authorities say the incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday in a residential area near Charles Silvestri Junior High School.
According to investigators, a motorist waiting at a stop sign made a right turn and hit him.
Police Sgt. Paul McCullough says the boy later died at a hospital.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- American family of four found dead while on vacation in Mexico, police say
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Sacramento shooting: How police opened fire on unarmed black man with cellphone
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
The driver, a woman in her 30s who had her child in the car, was cooperative.
McCullough says she looked left before turning and was not expecting to see a bicycle.
She showed no signs of speeding or impairment.
McCullough described her as “very distraught and upset.”
He did not know if the boy had been wearing a helmet.