THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in northern Greece have detained nine teenagers in a hostel for unaccompanied migrants, following a riot over allegedly poor food and internet services at the facility.

Police said the trouble broke out Monday in the hostel in the eastern Thessaloniki district of Pylaia, where 30 unaccompanied minors live.

They said residents set fire to their mattresses and caused extensive damage to the facility.

Police were called to the hostel and detained the youths, who are all Pakistani nationals.

An estimated 2,500 unaccompanied migrants live in facilities in Greece.