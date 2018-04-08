FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Residents of a small community east of Flagstaff are being evacuated as a precaution due to a fast-moving wildfire.
Arizona State Forestry officials say the human-caused fire had burned more than 50 acres of mainly brush as of around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and county Emergency Management are evacuating the community of Winona, about 16 miles east of Flagstaff.
Authorities said earlier that crews had pushed the growing blaze back against the cinder hills in the area and the chance for quick containment was looking good.
Authorities say the wildfire was first reported in the area of Copley Road east of Leupp Road.
Nine crews from Summit Fire, Flagstaff Fire and the U.S. Forest Service fire department are on the scene.