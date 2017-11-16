BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve charged nine upstate New York drug dealers and their California supplier following an investigation that targeted fake prescription painkillers.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced a 59-count indictment against the 10 suspects in Buffalo Thursday.
He says the yearlong investigation dubbed “Operation Blue Death” netted 502 pills, along with quantities of heroin, cocaine and marijuana. Investigators say the pills were designed to look like prescription oxycodone pills but contained a toxic mix of dangerous fentanyl and acetaminophen.
The drugs were mailed from California to addresses in Erie and Chautauqua counties in western New York.
The suspects are charged with possession and distribution of narcotics.