BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Park County eighth-grader has repeated as Treasure State Spelling Bee champion.

Aidan Veress of Gardiner School correctly spelled “Talmud” on Saturday to win the spelling bee for the second year in a row.

He will once again represent Montana in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

Aidan says it “feels really, really good” to win again and that he didn’t feel as much pressure because he’d been through last year’s contest.

The Billings Gazette reports that 58 fourth- through eighth-graders from across Montana participated in the competition at Rocky Mountain College.

