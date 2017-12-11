ALTON, Ill. (AP) — An 89-year-old train depot in Alton is being razed.
The (Alton) Telegraph reports that Union Pacific had been leasing the building to Amtrak . The passenger rail service started serving passengers at the new Alton Regional Multi-Modal Transportation Center in September.
A demolition team began earlier this week by punching a hole in the wall of the building. That allowed benches to be moved out of the interior before machinery proceeded.
The newspaper reported that Union Pacific did not want the 1,600-square-foot (149 square meters) building to be used for another purpose because of how close it is to railroad tracks. The company feared liability issues as a result.
Alton is 285 miles (459 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.
Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.thetelegraph.com