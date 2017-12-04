NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — For more than 15 years Nashua native Dot Losik has donated handmade gifts to the Santa Fund. This year was no different. Losik dropped off 76 handmade items to share with those in need this holiday season.

Since 2002, she has kept a personal record of the 959 items she’s knitted and crocheted for donation to the Santa Fund. She’s looking to surpass 1,000 donations by the 2018 holiday season.

“Right now I’m knitting for 2018,” Losik said. “I work on them year round and it’s good for my mind and hands. It keeps me busy.”

According to Losik, who learned to knit as a teen by reading books on the topic, she has to start now to stay on pace for her goal. She already has hats, scarves and mittens ready for next year.

United Way of Greater Nashua President Mike Apfelberg is amazed by Losik’s hard work and generosity.

“We are incredibly touched by the generosity of people like Dot who take the time to express their caring for those less fortunate in our community,” Apfelberg said. “She works all year on knitting these gifts for our local kids, putting love into each one. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Coming from a large family, Losik was one of 11 children. Having so many siblings, she ended up making her own clothes. After babysitting she’d stay up some nights knitting different things for herself.

She’s crocheted and knitted most of her life, and after retiring in 1984 from Sanders Associates (now BAE Systems) where she worked as a junior accountant she’s had more time to enjoy her craft.

After making herself breakfast in the morning, doing some sudoku puzzles and reading the paper, she’ll work a little bit on her crocheting or knitting.

Getting a head start is how she’s able to create and donate so many items year after year. Of the 76 items she donated to this year’s Santa Fund, 16 were hand-knitted scarves, 15 were beanies and eight were sweaters.

At 88 years old, Dot pursues this passion from the comfort of her own home, two streets over from the house she grew up in. There she sits in a chair in the living room of a home she built with her husband.

“I don’t know what I’d do without my knitting and crocheting,” Losik said.

According to her records, four years ago she donated 100 handmade items to the Santa Fund.

“I enjoy and look forward to doing it,” Losik said.

So, as the holiday season rolls on, she continues working toward 2018’s donation.

