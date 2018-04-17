GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An 86-year-old woman has died in a fire at her home in South Carolina.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office told local reporters Monday the victim was Grace Elizabeth Proffitt Callaham of Greenville. The coroner’s office said Callaham died from burns and smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were called to her home Saturday and said it was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The coroner, the Wade Hampton Fire Department and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined.