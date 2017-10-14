GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an 84-year-old woman has died after she was run over by her own car in the driveway of her North Carolina home.

Greensboro Police said Alma Sellers somehow fell out of or was ejected after losing control of her 2014 Ford Fusion in her driveway around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say Sellers’ car kept going without the driver and ran over her.

Police said in a statement that Sellers died a short time later at the hospital.