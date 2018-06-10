PRESTON, Md. (AP) — An 83-year-old man with dementia was struck and killed by a car just moments before police were able to retrieve him.
Maryland State Police say they were helping the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office search for Richard Boschi of Harmony Saturday night. Boschi had walked away from his home and been reported missing.
Police received a report Boschi had been seen near Harmony and Nagel roads. A trooper heading south on Harmony Road saw Boschi standing in the fog line of the road and activated his lights.
At the same time, a driver in a Kia Optima was heading north on Harmony. The driver saw the patrol car’s lights and pulled partially onto the shoulder.
After traveling a short distance his car struck Boschi, who was pronounced dead at the scene.