LAKEVIEW, Mich. (AP) — An 83-year-old man has died in western Michigan while trying to extinguish a brush fire.

Duane Scott was found dead Thursday in Montcalm County’s Pine Township, 50 miles northeast of Grand Rapids. State police say a brush fire began when flames spread from a burning barrel.

Scott’s body was found while firefighters extinguished the fire.

An autopsy will be performed.