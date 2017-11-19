MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — First responders helped free two 81-year-olds who were trapped in their vehicle after an accident in Delaware.
New Castle County paramedics say the two were injured in a multi-car crash Sunday morning on DuPont Parkway near Middletown.
The driver over the overturned vehicle, a man, suffered a head injury. The passenger, a woman, suffered a back injury.
Paramedics say the pair were extricated from the vehicle and were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
