GREGORY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say an 81-year-old man was killed when the ATV he was driving collided with a semi-truck in south-central South Dakota.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday on South Dakota Highway 47 north of Gregory.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the driver of the ATV started to slow down as he neared an intersection. The semi, hauling a flatbed of concrete culverts, also was northbound and began to merge into the passing lane to avoid hitting the ATV. But the ATV driver also merged into the passing lane as he started to make a left turn, and the two vehicles collided.

Authorities say the ATV driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. His name was not released. The truck driver was not hurt.